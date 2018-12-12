1 in 4 young people in Europe live in overcrowded households – Cyprus in a better condition

In 2017, the proportion of young people in the European Union (EU) aged 15-29 living in overcrowded households was estimated to be 26.7%. This is just over 9 percentage points higher than the overcrowding rate for the population as a whole (17.5 %), a Eurostat survey found.

Young Cypriots were second to last, compared to EU counterparts, as 5.7% reported that they live in overcrowded households. Regarding people of all ages, 2.8% of Cypriots said they live in overcrowded households.

However, according to Eurostat, the situation in Cyprus is getting worse as in 2016, 2.4% of people of all ages said they live in overcrowded households. The percentage for people aged 15-29 was at 4.5%

Among the EU Member States the overcrowding rate for young people varied. In Malta, 4.0% of young people aged 15-29 years lived in an overcrowded household in 2017, while in Romania the rate reached 65.1%.

The largest difference in percentage points between the overcrowding rate for the 15-29 year age group and the population as a whole was observed in Bulgaria (almost 20 percentage points higher for young people). In Denmark, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Sweden and Finland, the overcrowding rate for young people was at least twice as high as the rate for the population as a whole.

The overcrowding rate is defined as the percentage of the population living in an overcrowded household. A person is considered as living in an overcrowded household if the household does not have at its disposal a minimum number of rooms equal to the sum of:

one room for the household;

one room per couple in the household;

one room per single person aged 18 and more;

one room per pair of single people of the same gender between 12 and 17 years of age;

one room per single person between 12 and 17 years of age and not included in the previous category;

one room per pair of children under 12 years of

The source data are here.