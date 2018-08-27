Menu
UK police in appeal to locate UK Cypriot mum with 1 year old son

August 27, 2018 at 10:15am
London police have issued an appeal to find a mother who has gone missing with her one-year-old son.

Miriam Alkiviades, 35, of Feltham, was reported missing around 10:00 hrs on Saturday, August 25 after failing to attend a family engagement in Kingston.

This is described as very out of character and her family are concerned for their welfare.

She is believed to be in the company of her one-year-old son Marley.

It is unknown where she might have gone but she may in the Hounslow area.

Anyone who sees Miriam is asked to call the UK police on 101 quoting 18MIS034398

