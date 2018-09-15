Turkish police detain hundreds of protesting airport workers

Turkish police have detained hundreds of workers protesting over labor conditions at Istanbul’s new airport, a giant project championed by President Tayyip Erdogan.
The protest broke out after a shuttle bus accident on Friday in which 17 workers were injured, said Ozgur Karabulut, general manager of the Dev Yapi-Is union.
Thousands of workers joined the demonstration, which was broken up by police and gendarmes deploying in riot control vehicles and firing tear gas, he said.
The new airport, which is scheduled to open at the end of October, is believed to be one of the biggest in the world.
Source: Reuters