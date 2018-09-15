Menu
International

Turkish police detain hundreds of protesting airport workers

September 15, 2018 at 4:37pm
By September 15, 2018 No Comments

Turkish police have detained hundreds of workers protesting over labor conditions at Istanbul’s new airport, a giant project championed by President Tayyip Erdogan.

The protest broke out after a shuttle bus accident on Friday in which 17 workers were injured, said Ozgur Karabulut, general manager of the Dev Yapi-Is union.

Thousands of workers joined the demonstration, which was broken up by police and gendarmes deploying in riot control vehicles and firing tear gas, he said.

The new airport, which is scheduled to open at the end of October, is believed to be one of the biggest in the world.

Source: Reuters

You May Also Like

International
September 15, 2018

Egyptian court sends Mubarak’s sons to prison

pavlou
International
September 15, 2018

‘Mariachi’ gunmen kill three in Mexico City

pavlou
International
September 15, 2018

‘Times’ Report: Former Labour leader Michael Foot allegedly linked to Soviet intelligence 

pavlou