Thomas Cook moves 300 Egyptian hotel customers after death of couple

Britain’s Thomas Cook said it was moving all 301 of its customers from a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt, as a precautionary measure after two of its holidaymakers died in circumstances it said were still unclear.

John Cooper, 69, and his wife Susan Cooper, a 63-year old who worked for the holiday company in Britain, were found dead at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort on Tuesday.

Thomas Cook said it had received further reports of illness among guests, without elaborating.

“Safety is always our first priority, so as a precautionary measure we have taken a decision to remove all our customers from this hotel,” the company said.

It said it would offer the customers alternative hotels in the resort or the option to fly back to Britain on Friday.

The company said it had last audited the hotel in late July 2018 and it had received an overall score of 96 percent.

The Daily Mail said mystery still surrounds the death of the couple.

Officials first insisted the couple, from Burnley, Lancashire, died of natural causes, saying r Cooper suffered a heart attack and his wife died of ‘grief’ from the shock.

But friends last night said they feared either carbon monoxide or food poisoning may have killed them as other guests reported falling ill.