The most popular Google searches of 2018

Google published its annual global rankings of the most-searched words and phrases.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup, the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the U.K. and the release of the “Black Panther” movie landed among the tech giant’s most searched subjects.
But other events also were widely searched this year, such as the death of Swedish musician and DJ Tim Bergling — popularly known as Avicii.
Most popular Google searches in 2018:
1) World Cup
2) Avicii
3) Mac Miller
4) Stan Lee
5) Black Panther 6
) Meghan Markle
7) Anthony Bourdain
8) XXXTentacion
9) Stephen Hawking
10) Kate Spade
Most searched news on Google:
1) World Cup
2) Hurricane Florence
3) “Mega Millions” lottery results
4) The Royal Wedding
5) U.S. midterm elections results
6) Hurricane Michael
7) Kavanaugh hearings
8) Florida shooting
9) 2018 Brazil truck drivers’ strike
10) U.S. government shutdown
Most searched people on Google:
1) Meghan Markle
2) Demi Lovato
3) Sylvester Stallone
4) Logan Paul
5) Khloé Kardashian
6) Jair Bolsonaro
7) Brett Kavanaugh
8)Hailey Baldwin
9) Stormy Daniels
10) Cardi B
Most searched movies on Google:
1) Black Panther
2) Deadpool 2
3) Venom
4) Avengers: Infinity War
5) Bohemian Rhapsody
6) A Star Is Born
7) Incredibles 2
8) The Nun
9) A Quiet Place
10) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom