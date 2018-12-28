Menu
International

The most popular Google searches of 2018

December 28, 2018 at 1:23pm

Google published its annual global rankings of the most-searched words and phrases.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the U.K. and the release of the “Black Panther” movie landed among the tech giant’s most searched subjects.

But other events also were widely searched this year, such as the death of Swedish musician and DJ Tim Bergling — popularly known as Avicii.

Most popular Google searches in 2018:

1) World Cup

2) Avicii

3) Mac Miller

4) Stan Lee

5) Black Panther 6

) Meghan Markle

7) Anthony Bourdain

8) XXXTentacion

9) Stephen Hawking

10) Kate Spade

Most searched news on Google:

1) World Cup

2) Hurricane Florence

3) “Mega Millions” lottery results

4) The Royal Wedding

5) U.S. midterm elections results

6) Hurricane Michael

7) Kavanaugh hearings

8) Florida shooting

9) 2018 Brazil truck drivers’ strike

10) U.S. government shutdown

Most searched people on Google:

1) Meghan Markle

2) Demi Lovato

3) Sylvester Stallone

4) Logan Paul

5) Khloé Kardashian

6) Jair Bolsonaro

7) Brett Kavanaugh

8)Hailey Baldwin

9) Stormy Daniels

10) Cardi B

Most searched movies on Google:

1) Black Panther

2) Deadpool 2

3) Venom

4) Avengers: Infinity War

5) Bohemian Rhapsody

6) A Star Is Born

7) Incredibles 2

8) The Nun

9) A Quiet Place

10) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

You May Also Like

International
December 28, 2018

Open Arms rescue ship docks in Spanish port with 308 migrants on board

Stelios Marathovouniotis
International
December 28, 2018

Bright light mystifies New Yorkers after transformer fire (video)

Stelios Marathovouniotis
International
December 28, 2018

Prototype of China’s C919 jet completes first test flight

Stelios Marathovouniotis