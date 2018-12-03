Menu
Sully the service dog to pay last tribute to George H.W. Bush

December 3, 2018 at 3:55pm

Sully H.W. Bush, a yellow Labrador service dog who worked with the late former President George H.W. Bush, will be traveling with Bush’s casket on his flight to Washington, DC, according to CNN.

Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesman, posted an image of Sully next to Bush’s casket on Sunday along with the caption, “Mission complete.”

Sully is named after former airline pilot Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River and saving all 155 passengers and crew in 2009.

After the funeral, Sully will go back into service to help veterans at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, former President George W. Bush wrote in an Instagram post.

“As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41,” Bush wrote.

 

According to the CNN, Sully can perform a two-page list of commands, including answering the phone and fetching items.

“As one person said, he can do just about anything except make you a martini, but not to worry, he can go get you someone to make you a martini,” McGrath said in June.

Sully who went to work with Bush this summer after former first lady Barbara Bush passed, developed his own huge following on Instagram, @sullyhwbush.

