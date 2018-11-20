Menu
International

Stray dog uses car wash for free wash-up several times a week (video)

November 20, 2018 at 4:03pm

A stray dog named Linda in İzmir, Turkey goes to the same automatic car wash several times every week to use the touch-free machine for brushing and petting, Hurriyet reported.

The footage of the dog taking her bath at a local gas station has gone viral on social media in Turkey.

Linda waits for cars to enter the machine before adjusting her body to be fully brushed with the enjoyable strokes of the spinning scrubbers.

Some Twitter users described the device as Linda’s “automatic petting machine.”

You May Also Like

International
November 20, 2018

Jar wars: the Italian plot to weaken Nutella

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
November 20, 2018

EU secures initial deal on foreign investment screening

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
November 20, 2018

Indonesia: washed up dead whale found with 1,000 pieces of plastic in stomach (video)

Stelios Marathovouniotis