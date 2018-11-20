Stray dog uses car wash for free wash-up several times a week (video)

A stray dog named Linda in İzmir, Turkey goes to the same automatic car wash several times every week to use the touch-free machine for brushing and petting, Hurriyet reported.
The footage of the dog taking her bath at a local gas station has gone viral on social media in Turkey.
Linda waits for cars to enter the machine before adjusting her body to be fully brushed with the enjoyable strokes of the spinning scrubbers.
Some Twitter users described the device as Linda’s “automatic petting machine.”
