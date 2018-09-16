Menu
International

Storm Florence weakens but epic rains still expected

September 16, 2018 at 4:00pm
By September 16, 2018 No Comments

Storm Florence weakened on Sunday but dozens of communities are devastated and ‘epic’ amounts of rain could still fall, according to local officials.

The storm was downgraded to a Tropical Depression about 5 a.m. as it trudged inland early Sunday, knocking out power and causing at least eight deaths as flood waters kept rising.

North Carolina officials have reported at least seven storm-related fatalities with unconfirmed reports of a further three deaths. South Carolina authorities reported one death.

‘This is still a catastrophic, life threatening storm,’ said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center’s Weather Prediction Center.

Source: Reuters

You May Also Like

International
September 16, 2018

New Oscar Pistorius documentary upsets Reeva Steenkamp’s sister

pavlou
International
September 16, 2018

EU seeks to stop seasonal clock changes in 2019

pavlou
International
September 16, 2018

Two people injured in Brussels shooting

pavlou