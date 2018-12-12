Spain to increase minimum wage next week by 22%

Spain’s government will approve a 22 percent increase in the minimum wage to 900 euros per month on Dec. 21, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

The increase, due to enter into force in January, was agreed jointly with anti-austerity party Podemos, as part of the Socialist prime minister’s efforts to get enough support for the 2019 budget to be adopted in parliament.

The wage increase, initially expected to be formally decided on Dec 28, will be approved by decree as the cabinet exceptionally meets in Barcelona on Dec 21, in what Sanchez said was a sign that his government wanted to boost “prosperity for all territories”.

Tensions over Catalonia are one of the thorniest issues facing the premier, who controls fewer than a quarter of seats in parliament. The Catalan regional administration has faced anti-austerity protests over the past weeks.

Sanchez’s Socialists need the support of smaller parties to pass legislation such as the budget proposal.

