Santa Claus collapses and dies during kindergarten Christmas party (video)

An actor impersonating Santa Claus died of a heart attack during a kindergarten Christmas party in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.
The actor, “complained about pain in the chest” and collapsed, a witness of the tragedy said.
The Russian Santa was energetically performing and running around with the youngsters before footage captured him coming to a stop and falling backwards.
As kindergarten staff confronted the young students, he was rushed to hospital in Kemerovo but died on the way, said a medical source.
The man named Valery Titenko, 67, was a well-known actor in the city, 2,230 miles east of Moscow.
A spokesman at the Musical Theatre of Kuzbass where he was a star said: “In recent years his health was not ideal.
“He had been through complicated heart surgery, but still performed on the stage and had been working at full capacity, not sparing himself.”
According to Russian media, he had been given a day off from the theatre but insisted on attending the children’s festive party in Siberia.