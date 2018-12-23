Menu
Russian rescuers find eight bodies after fire in Uralkali mine

December 23, 2018 at 11:35am
Russian rescuers have found eight dead construction workers after a fire in a mine operated by potash maker Uralkali, and one more person remains missing, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday citing investigators.

Nine people were trapped underground by smoke after a fire broke out in the mine in Solikamsk, some 1,500 km (930 miles) northeast of Moscow, on Saturday.

Rescuers have yet to put out the fire, which broke out in a section of the mine that was under construction, and recover the bodies, which lie at a depth of more than 360 metres, Interfax reported.

Russia’s mining industry has been plagued by accidents for years. In February 2016, 36 miners and rescue workers died in a coal mine above the Arctic circle.

