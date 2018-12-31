Menu
International

Russia detains American in Moscow over suspected spying

December 31, 2018 at 11:47am

Russia’s domestic security service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained an American citizen suspected of spying in Moscow.

The FSB, which said the American had been detained on December 28, said in a statement that a criminal case had been opened against him. It did not provide any detail about the nature of the alleged espionage.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow could not immediately be reached for comment.

Russia’s relations with the United States have soured since Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Since then the United States and other Western countries have imposed a wide-range of sanctions against Russian officials, companies and banks.

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

International
December 31, 2018

Israel jails Palestinian for Briton’s killing, says is mentally ill

Stelios Marathovouniotis
International
December 31, 2018

Brazil moving its embassy to Jerusalem matter of ‘when, not if,’ Netanyahu says

Stelios Marathovouniotis