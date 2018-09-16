Menu
International

Pussy Riot member in hospital after suspected poisoning

September 16, 2018 at 3:00pm
By September 16, 2018 No Comments

Pyotr Verzilov, member of the protest group ‘Pussy Riot’ and husband of the lead singer Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, was being taken to Germany on Saturday, September 15, for treatment after his suspected poisoning, as according to his bandmates, he experienced loss of vision and movement.

More specifically, Verzilov fell ill after attending a court hearing, according to his bandmate, Veronika Nikulshina. Verzilov became world famous for invading the pitch during the World Cup final in Moscow. A few days ago, he was hospitalized in Moscow with ‘signs of poisoning’. Now Verzilov has arrived in Berlin via air ambulance and there, he will be treated by specialists. Pyotr Verzilov’s mother, Jelena, was also on board.

The incident has caused a stir worldwide due to speculations that Verzilov may have been the next victim of poisoning following the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Source: Euronews

 

You May Also Like

International
September 16, 2018

New Oscar Pistorius documentary upsets Reeva Steenkamp’s sister

pavlou
International
September 16, 2018

EU seeks to stop seasonal clock changes in 2019

pavlou
International
September 16, 2018

Storm Florence weakens but epic rains still expected

pavlou