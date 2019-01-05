Menu
International

Multiple victims at California bowling alley shooting

January 5, 2019 at 12:00pm
Edited by

Shots were fired at a bowling alley in Torrance, California, on Saturday and there have been multiple victims, police and local media said.

The incident took place at the Gable House Bowl, a bowling alley and arcade that also offers laser tag, a local ABC affiliate reported.

“Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area,” Torrance Police Department (TPD) said on Twitter, without giving further details about the number or condition of those involved.

Gable House Bowl patron Jesus Perez told the Los Angeles Times that he heard about four gunshots.

“We just ran right into the bar and took cover. All we heard was just, like two people got shot,” he told the newspaper.

Torrance is about 25 miles (40 km) south of Los Angeles.

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

International
January 5, 2019

UK plans rehearsals for no-deal Brexit amid fears of road, port chaos

Bouli Hadjioannou
Trump International
January 5, 2019

Trump says he could use emergency powers to build border wall

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
January 4, 2019

Third woman breaches ban at Indian Hindu temple amid protests

Stelios Marathovouniotis