International

Migrant girl dies of dehydration, shock after being detained by U.S. Border Patrol-Washington Post

December 14, 2018 at 3:13pm

A 7-year-old girl from Guatemala died of dehydration and shock hours after she was taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The girl and her father had been detained by immigration authorities on Dec. 6 in New Mexico as part of a group of 163 people who approached U.S. agents to turn themselves in, the Post reported.

Early on Dec. 7, the girl started having seizures, and emergency responders measured her body temperature at 105.7 degrees, the Post said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, according to the Post.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

A girl, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America trying to reach the United States, walks at a temporary shelter during heavy rainfall in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A spokeswoman at Providence Hospital in El Paso, Texas, where the Post reported the child was taken, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The names of the girl and her father were not released. The agency, which typically provides food and water to migrants in its custody, is investigating the incident to ensure whether appropriate policies were followed, the Post said.

The head of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Customs and Border Protection, will appear in front of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee next week, Jerry Nadler, the top Democrat on the panel, said on Twitter. “We will be demanding immediate answers to this tragedy,” Nadler said.

A girl cries as a group of migrants decide whether or not to attempt to climb the border fence into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump has made toughening immigration policies a central tenet of his presidency and has vowed to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

This summer, his administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which resulted in separating children arriving at the border with their parents, caused a national outcry. The policy was mostly reversed.

A migrant woman and a girl, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America trying to reach the United States, board a bus to be transferred to a new temporary shelter following heavy rainfall in Tijuana, Mexico, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

(Reuters/File Photos)

