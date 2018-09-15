London Fashion Week goes fur-free 

London Fashion Week is ditching animal fur in its shows, after the British Fashion Council said none of the designers participating on the official schedule would be using fur.

The council’s chief executive, Caroline Rush, said the 100% fur-free event this month ‘highlights a trend we have seen over the past few years, with more and more brands deciding to use alternative materials to fur.’

The fur dialogue is ongoing and the stance of brands such as Burberry, Stella McCartney, Gucci, Yoox Net-A-Porter, Versace and Vivienne Westwood, among others, to look at alternative options to fur will encourage more brands to consider what options are available to them, according to Rush.