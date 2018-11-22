Greenhouse gas levels reached record-high in 2017, WMO finds

The levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have reached record-high in 2017, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said this morning.

This is driving long-term climate change, sea level rise, ocean acidification and more extreme weather, the meteorological body found in its latest Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.

The Bulletin indicates that carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) concentrations reached 405.5 parts per million (ppm) in 2017 – a non-El Niño year – up from the previous record of 403.3 ppm set in 2016.

Concentrations represent what remains of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere after emissions have been naturally absorbed by the oceans and the biosphere.

Since 1990, there has been a 41% increase in total radiative forcing – the warming effect on the climate – by long-lived greenhouse gases, in particular, carbon dioxide.