Deadline for Brexit deal delayed Telegraph reports

The deadline for the United Kingdom and the European Union to reach an agreement on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU was extended by four weeks, according to British newspaper The Telegraph.

According to a report in the online version of the British conservative newspaper, which cited sources in Whitehall, this extension was decided amid fears that the hardline group of Conservative Eurosceptic Tory MPs could sink the deal which had been proposed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Chequers.

According to The Telegraph the new ‘hard’ deadline will be in mid-November when the deal is scheduled to be approved at an extraordinary EU summit before a vote at the British Parliament.