4,000-year-old Egyptian Tomb opened near Giza

A 4,000-year-old tomb of a high-ranking official has been opened near Giza in Egypt. The tomb, which has been hidden away from public eyes for more than 80 years, is believed to belong to a high-ranking official, Mehu, who lived during the time of King Titi in the Sixth dynasty.

The ancient tomb, originally discovered back in 1940 by Egyptologist Zaki Saad, is notable for its colorful walls, adorned with vibrant drawings and inscriptions chronicling ancient Egyptian life.

Archaeologists say its wall decorations shed light on how Egyptians lived more than a thousand years before the pyramids were constructed.

Source: CNN