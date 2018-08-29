Total deposits increase by €796m in July, as total loans decrease

Total deposits recorded in July 2018 a net increase of €796.4 million, reaching €50.9 billion, mainly due to the deposit of an amount of €0.8 billion by the Cyprus Government, with the Cyprus Co-operative Bank in July 2018.

According to a press release by the Central Bank of Cyprus, in June 2018 total deposits recorded a net decrease of €745,2 million.

The annual growth rate reached 4.5%, compared with 3.9% in June 2018. The outstanding amount of deposits reached €50.9 billion in July 2018.

Total loans in July 2018 showed a net decrease of €74.7 million, compared with a net increase of €305.2 million in June 2018. The annual growth rate stood at -0.6%, compared with -1.1% in June 2018.

The outstanding amount of total loans reached €46.2 billion in July 2018.