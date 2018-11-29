This year’s CFA Research Challenge analyses Petrolina business model

The Cypriot petroleum company Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd will be the focus of an evaluation to be carried out by finance students from seven Cypriot universities that will participate in this year’s CFA Research Challenge, organised for the fifth consecutive year by the Chartered Financial Analyst Society of Cyprus (CFA Society Cyprus).

In the framework of the competition, students, divided in teams of three to five, are called to analyse Petrolina’s business model and equity and submit a ten-page financial research report, presenting a valuation of the company to a special committee.

Subsequently, they will present their analysis and recommendations in front of a committee, under real time conditions at a special event that will take place on February 22, 2019. The winners of the Cypriot competition will represent Cyprus at the European Research Challenge that will be organised by the CFA Institute in Zurich, next April.

Finance students from the University of Cyprus, University of Nicosia, European University Cyprus, Neapolis University, UCLAN Cyprus, Cyprus International Institute of Management and Cyprus Institute of Marketing will participate in this year’s CFA Research Challenge in Cyprus.

It is the strongest academic participation since the CFA Society Cyprus competition started five years ago. The Society supports the teams by organising seminars for the students on the valuation of a company’s equity on research report, writing skills and audience presentation skills.

Petrolina is listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and is active in the purchase, import, storage and selling of petroleum products, as well as the production of lubricants and aviation refuelling services. The company hosted the seven university teams that will take part in the competition at an event that took place on November 16 in the presence of its Board of Directors. The students were given a presentation on the company’s profile by the CFO of the company, Dinos Savvides, and they also had the opportunity to ask questions relating to their assignment.

President of CFA Society Cyprus Marios Georgiades thanked Petrolina for supporting the CFA Research Challenge and giving finance students the opportunity to study and evaluate the company’s business model.

The company’s executive chairman Costakis N. Lefkaritis said Petrolina supports the CFA Research Challenge with great willingness and interest since it is an institution that promotes academic learning, connecting knowledge with the realities of the market.

“We wish the seven teams much success and we hope that our contribution to this year’s competition in Cyprus is followed by a distinction in the global competition”.

More than 5,700 students from 1,100 Universities in 85 countries are taking part in the CFA Research Challenge 2019. The winning team of the European competition will participate in the global finals that will be held on 25 April 2019 in New York.

CFA Society Cyprus

CFA Society Cyprus is a local society of the CFA Institute, which is based in Virginia, USA. With more than 150,000 members worldwide, the CFA Institute offers the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation; the most respected and recognized professional qualification in the world of finance and investments, after a stringent examination process. The Society was founded in 2003 and currently numbers 147 members who have all acquired the CFA certification and represent all the major banks and investment firms in Cyprus. As Chartered Financial Analysts certified by the CFA Institute, they are best-trained at both a theoretical and practical level, for financial and investment analysis.