RSM Cyprus partners participate in RSM 2018 World Conference in Toronto

The partners of RSM Cyprus participated in the RSM 2018 World Conference in Toronto, joining 250 other partners from 70 countries around the world.
The theme of the annual conference was ‘Tomorrow’s RSM’, offering insight into how RSM is embracing emerging technologies, new ways of working and alternative client services – with an emphasis on the future of continued success and global growth.
Moreover, it focused on harnessing the power of RSM’s people to drive innovation and transformation in the middle market in light of headwinds such as global risk, trade wars and tax implications of the digital revolution.
RSM is the 6th largest global audit, tax and consulting network, with firms in 120 countries being in each of the top 40 major business centres throughout the world and combined staff of over 43,000 in over 800 offices across the Americas, Europe, MENA, Africa and Asia Pacific.