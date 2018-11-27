NIPD Genetics announces strategic partnership with Medicover, a leading international healthcare company

NIPD Genetics and Medicover has signed an agreement for a strategic partnership. The partnership includes a cooperation, investment and facility agreement which provides substantial capital to grow sales and R&D.

The two companies will collaborate in bringing NIPD Genetics’ VERACITY and VERAGENE non-invasive prenatal tests to the Medicover network and other new markets, as well as in designing and developing new genetic tests in prenatal, postnatal, neonatal, oncology, and other fields.

Frederik Ragmark, CEO of Medicover on this strategic partnership: “We are very pleased to welcome NIPD Genetics as a strategic partner of Medicover in the field of non-invasive genetic testing. Together both companies will offer a very comprehensive portfolio in this field of advanced diagnostics.”

Philippos Patsalis, Founder & CEO of NIPD Genetics said, “We are very glad to partner with Medicover who is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services provider. This partnership offers us the ability to develop further our R&D plan and commercialize our products. We look forward to growing together by leveraging the complementarities of both companies in providing advanced genetic testing services.”

About Medicover

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories and the largest markets are Poland and Germany and other European markets. It offers a broad range of high-quality healthcare services and a significant hub-and-spoke diagnostic laboratory network. In 2017, Medicover had revenues around €580 million and 15,900 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

About NIPD Genetics

NIPD Genetics is an innovative biotechnology company based in Cyprus active in the field of designing, developing, and manufacturing non-invasive genetic tests. NIPD Genetics was founded in 2011 and develops in-vitro diagnostic solutions in the field of prenatal, preimplantation, neonatal, postnatal, and oncology, and currently selling the VERACITY and VERAGENE NIPT tests in 20 countries. It employs over 70 people including scientists with knowledge and expertise in molecular biology, human genetics, genomics, transcriptomics, methylomics, statistics and bioinformatics. For more information, visit www.nipd.com