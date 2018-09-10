Monaco Telecom and Huawei sign agreement to make Monaco first country with full 5G coverage

Monaco Telecom and Huawei finalised an agreement on Friday, September 7 , in Beijing, in the framework of the State visit of Prince Albert to China.

The agreement was signed by Martin Péronnet, CEO of Monaco Telecom and Shi Weiliang CEO of Huawei France and Monaco, in the presence of Prince Albert and Ren Zhengfrei, founder of Huawei.

Frédéric Genta, inter-departmental delegate in charge of the digital transition was also present to support this collaboration, aiming to give Monaco full 5G coverage. This will contribute to the rapid implementation of the Principality’s Smart City projects, it will offer incomparable performance in Internet usage and it will advance the country’s economic development.

The agreement is part of the partnership initiated in 2012 between the Monegasque operator and the Chinese giant, world leader of fixed and mobile networks. This partnership had already led, in 2017, to the launch of the first 4G mobile network at 1 Gbps. The accelerated launch of 5G in Monaco also comes after the meeting of Prince Albert II with Guo Ping, Deputy Chairman and Rotating Chairman of Huawei, that took place during the last Davos summit. It signals the wish of the Monegasque state to acquire the most effective communication technologies through its telecommunications provider.

A first pilot zone will be ready by late September, during the Monaco Yacht Show 2018.

The network is expected to be fully deployed and host the first commercial terminals, by mid- 2019.

Martin Péronnet, CEO of Monaco Telecom said: “This collaboration aims to shape the face of Monaco’s digital future. The 5G network will be a key driver for digital economy and for the development of the smart-city. This partnership will facilitate and accelerate the process of offering Monaco, the best quality of life in the world via digital technology”.

Added Shi Weiliang, CEO of Huawei France and Monaco: “It marks a new step in our collaboration which began more than five years ago, confirming the position of the Principality of Monaco as a world leader in terms of telecommunications networks. It is going to pave the way for a more rapid development of new “Smart Nation” type services for our citizens”.

Frédéric Genta, was delighted by partnership: “The launch of the 5G network underscores our ambition and our position as forerunners in the domain of connectivity, prior to the digital transition. At the same time, this proves that the digital transition of the Principality and the strategic plan of Monaco Telecom can only be achieved through close collaboration”

Monaco Telecom is the operator of the Principality of Monaco. It delivers fixed, mobile, internet, TV services, aspiring to offer the best in digital innovation to the residents and enterprises of the Principality. Operator of Cloud infrastructures, Monaco Telecom proposes custom-made support to IT players owing to an effective and secure international network. The Monegasque operator is also successfully associated with foreign mobile operators in order to provide support to the network’s operations and infrastructure. Resolutely dedicated to innovation and efficacy, Monaco Telecom has become in April 2017 the first operator to launch a commercial 1Gbs mobile network.

Huawei is a global provider of information and communications technology (TIC) solutions, working with 45 of the 50 most important operators in the world market. Owing to its investment in its clients in terms of innovation and to strong partnerships, Huawei offers effective end-to-end solutions in telecommunications networks, terminals and Cloud Computing. By providing competitive solutions and services, Huawei corroborates its dedication to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Its products and solutions are deployed in more than 170 countries, in the service of more than one third of the world population.