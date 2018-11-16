Ledra, Anexartisias streets have highest rents

Nicosia’s Ledra Street and Limassol’s Anexartisias Street have the costliest rents for shops n Cyprus, according to a survey carried out by Danos & Associates published in Phileleftheros on Sunday.
Rents on Ledra Street range from €30 to €35 per square metre a month while in Anexartisias Street, these are between €20 and €40 a month.
On Nicosia’s Makarios Avenue, once the costliest, rents range between €20 and €25 per square metre. The same rents apply for another popular Nicosia shopping street – Stasicratous.
The survey also showed a significant increase is occupancy in the main shopping streets of the big towns in the first half of 2018.
Demand for office space is also up compared to the second half of 2017. Average office rents for class A properties in Nicosia are €14 per square metre a month while in Limassol office space is a more expensive €18 per square metre a month.
Rents are considerably lower in other towns, ranging from €10 in Larnaca to below €10 in Paphos and below €8 in the free Famagusta area.
