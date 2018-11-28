Homemate opens in Lakatamia

After the Nicosia Mall, a new furniture and DIY shop has opened its doors to the public, capitalizing on the large number of malls flocking to the new shopping centre.
The shop is housed at the premises of the former Ellinas DIY.
It is run by Alf Mizzi and Sons Ltd, who operate Malta’s largest home improvement store that was established in 1998.
The Maltese business group is also active in Cyprus in the catering sector with the Lanitis group, operating the Veccia Napoli restaurant.
On sale at Homemate are a range of home improvement products, including furniture and house decorations, curtains and accessories to textiles, bedding, lights, bathroom accessories, bathrooms, household appliances, paints to coving, power tools to hand tools, garden furniture, office equipment and pet care among other.