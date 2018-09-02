Hellenic ready for CCB clients, employees

Hellenic Bank is ready to welcome Cyprus Co-op Bank customers and those employees who are being transferred following the acquisition of the good part of the CCB, Irena Georgiadou told the Cyprus News Agency on Sunday.

Georgiadou, who chairs the committee overseeing the integration of CCB’s operations, said concerted efforts have been underway to ensure a smooth transition and seamless service at all the branches.

The CCB formally ended banking operations on Friday and will only operate as asset management company, primarily for NPLs.

She said about 400,000 customers are being transferred to Hellenic, whereas if clients who had accounts at both banks are also taken into consideration, then the number totals 560,000.

A total of 43 CCB branches will close by the beginning of October. By the end of the 15 month transition period, 100 branches will have closed.

Hellenic Bank will therefore not change signs outside CCB branches, but will only replace the signs of those branches that it will keep in its network, she said.

As regards the IT system, tests have already been carried to examine the current system’s capacity to cope with the increased number of clients, she said.

On Monday, all CCB branches will be open with the same opening hours as before. All ATMs of both branches will cater for clients of both banks, at no charge.

As from Monday any transfers (SEPA payments) between the two networks will be without charge and carried out within the day.

Credit and debit cards will operate as normal without change as will cheque books while Hellenic will start issuing cheque books to CCB clients as from September 10