EU employment rises to all time high, up 1.0% in Cyprus in Q2 2018

Employment increased by 0.4% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 and by 1.0% in Cyprus, during the second quarter of 2018 compared with the previous quarter, according to national accounts estimates published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2018, employment increased by 0.4% in the euro area, by 0.5% in the EU28 and by 0.7% in Cyprus.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 1.5% in the euro area, by 1.4% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2018 and by 4.3% in Cyprus (after +1.5% in the eurozone and EU28 and by 4.3% in Cyprus in the first quarter of 2018).

Eurostat estimates that, in the second quarter of 2018, 238.9 million men and women were employed in the EU28, of which 158 million were in the euro area.

These are the highest levels ever recorded in both areas.

Among Member States for which data are available for the second quarter of 2018, Estonia (+1.3%), Poland (+1.2%), Cyprus (+1.0%) and Luxembourg (+0.9%) recorded the highest increases compared with the previous quarter. A decrease was observed in Latvia, Portugal, Romania (all -0.3%) and Bulgaria (-0.2%).

(Cyprus News Agency)