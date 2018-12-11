DP WORLD Limassol holds 2nd global volunteer week in Cyprus

DP World Limassol carried out its Global Volunteer Week initiative for the second consecutive year in Cyprus.

DP World Limassol employees implemented a series of actions that focused on the environment, education and health. The initiative is part of DP World’s Global Volunteer Week global programme during which all DP World employees around the world contribute to the communities in which the Group operates through volunteering in social and environmental activities.

Aligned with the UN International Day of Volunteering (5 December), the Global Volunteer Week took place from December 2 – 7 December. During the week, employees of DP World Limassol helped clean Malindi Beach in partnership with the Cyprus Maritime Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA) and Pyrgos Community Council while encouraging local communities to join in.

Aiming to increase the understanding and prevention of plastic marine pollution, DP World Limassol organised a video documentary screening about ocean pollution at the New Passenger Terminal. The documentary was titled “Sea Our Future – Less Plastic, More Oceans” and the event was held in collaboration with the other operator of Limassol port, Eurogate Container Terminal Ltd Limassol, the non-governmental organisation AKTI Project and Research Centre, and CYMEPA.

In addition, Limassol Hospital’s Blood Bank in its constant struggle to meet the needs of the community, DP World Limassol in partnership with P&O Maritime Cyprus held a blood donation drive in the premises of the New Passenger Terminal, during which 16 employees offered valuable blood supplies.

DP World Limassol’s Communications Officer Doros Aresti stated: “DP World’s involvement in local communities makes an important contribution to our success. We align our support to charitable organisations linked to health, environment and education, and we favour establishing long-term partnerships where we have an opportunity to make a real difference”.

DP World launched the Global Volunteer Week initiative in 2014 aiming at benefiting local communities, empowering relationships and promoting sustainability. In 2017 alone, 1,309 DP World volunteers took part in Global Volunteer Week, amassing 5,028 volunteer hours that benefited 5,907 people while supporting the work of 56 organisations in projects covering social welfare, health, education, environment and emergency relief.