Menu
Business

Cyprus to pay 778m second installment of Russian loan

December 8, 2018 at 5:44pm
Edited by

Cyprus will next year pay the second installment of a €2.5b loan it received from Russia in 2011, Phileleftheros repotred on Saturday.

The installment is estimated at €778m. The third installment will be paid in 2020 and the last in 2021, it added.

Alsoon the cards is gradual repayment of  €7.2b borrowed from the Troika in 2013 starting with a first installment of €38m to the IMF-EMS in 2020. The biggest installments to the EU and IMF will start in 2025 with an installment of €412m following by €1.01b in 2026, and €1b each in 2027 and 2028. Another €1.05b will be paid in 2029, €900m in 2030 and €1b in 2031.

Cyprus’ refinancing needs are estimated at €2.1b in 2019, €2.09b in 2020 and €1.82b in 2021, the newspaper added.

In the past three years the government has made early repayments of loans to the tune of €3.7b, capitalizing on the low interest rates on the international markets to issue new debt to pay off more costly borrowing.

You May Also Like

Business
December 7, 2018

FinMin unveils13 point reform agenda as 2019 budget debate gets underway

Bouli Hadjioannou
Business
December 5, 2018

Housing loans rates decline to a new low

Bouli Hadjioannou
Business
December 3, 2018

IMF sees progress but Cyprus NPL ratio still among highest in Europe

Bouli Hadjioannou