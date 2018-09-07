CNA: BoC sees large influx of retail customers

The Bank of Cyprus has seen a spike in new retail customers — households and SMEs — in the wake of the transfer of the good part of the operations of the co-op to Hellenic Bank, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Friday.

It said that between July and August, the Bank of Cyprus had opened 24,300 new retail bank accounts, with the new customer information files (CIF) at 12,300.

Transactions exceeded €1.7m during a period when transactions are normally low because of the holidays, it added.

The Cyprus News Agency said that the flow of new clients or the re-activation of clients in July was more than twice those of the corresponding month in 2017, and was close to 8000.