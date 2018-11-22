Bounced checks issued in October climb to a 13-month high

The total value of bounced cheques issued in October 2018 climbed to €300,000, reaching the highest level since August 2017, according to data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The CBC said a total of 105 bounced checks have been registered in the preliminary registry with its total volume reaching €330,000, compared with 63 bounced checks amounting to €90,000 in October last year and 55 checks of worth €80,000 in September 2018.

For the period of January – October 2018, a total of 741 bounced checks of total value €1.32 million have been registered in the preliminary registry, compared with 874 checks amounting to €2.03 million in the respective period of 2017.

In October 46 persons (18 natural and 29 legal persons) have been included in the registry, compared with 28 persons in October last year, the CBC said.

In the ten months of 2018, a total of 365 persons (194 natural and 171 companies) have been included in the preliminary registry, compared with 418 persons in the respective period of 2017.