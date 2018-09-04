50,000 mortgages transferred to Hellenic Bank

The Land and Surveys Department said that it had completed the transfer of some 50,000 mortgages from the Cyprus Co-op Bank to Hellenic Bank on Monday.

It said the transfer was achieved through its Land Information System, avoiding a considerable amount of paperwork and in full compliance with the law on land transfers and mortgages.

The department thanked personnel and the IT unit of the Interior Ministry as well as the IT personnel of Hellenic Bank and the CCB, saying that as a result of their flawless cooperation they had completed a huge, technically difficult project, the planning of which had only started at the beginning of August.

Read more