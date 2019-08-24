New yellow alert with temperatures stuck at 40 C inland

The Met Office has issued a new extreme high temperature warning, the second in as many days, as a mini heat wave continues to grip Cyprus.

The new yellow alert is in force from 12 noon to 5 pm on Sunday, with the Met Office warning that the maximum temperature will rise to around 40 C inland and to around 32 C over the mountains.

In its weather forecast issued late on Saturday afternoon, the Met Office said a warm air mass is continuing to affect the area.

Saturday night will be mainly fine. Temperatures will drop to 25 C inland and the south and east coasts, around 22 C on the remaining coasts and 18 C in the mountains.

Sunday will be mainly fine although there will be increased cloud at intervals after midday. Temperatures will rise to 40 C inland, around 33 C on the west and north coasts, around 35 C on the remaining coasts and 32 C in the mountains.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine although clouds that form after midday may on Tuesday and Wednesday lead to scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels over the three days, which is above average for the time of year, particularly inland and in the mountains.

The maximum temperatures recorded at 3 pm on Saturday were Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 35 C, Limassol 36 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 39 C, Prodromos 32 C and Polis Chrysochous 35 C.

Humidity ranged from 31% in Nicosia to 70% at Paphos Airport.