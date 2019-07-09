New yellow alert for Wednesday as Cyprus continues to swelter

The Met Office has issued another yellow alert, the second in as many days.

In its extreme high temperature warning for Wednesday, the Met Office said the maximum temperature is expected to hit around 41 C inland and around 32 C over Troodos’ highest peaks.

The warning is in force from 11 am to 5 pm on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, both the Labour Ministry and the Health Ministry issued warnings urging workers, employers and vulnerable groups among the general public to exercise due care.

The Forestry Department raised its awareness level to red, saying the risk of fires was particularly high.

In its weather forecast for the next few days, the Met Office said Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine with local increased cloud in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to edge down from Thursday and will be close to average for the time of year by Saturday.

The highest temperatures recorded at 3 pm on Tuesday were: Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 35 C, Limassol 34 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 34 C, Prodromos 30 C and Polis Chrysochous 32 C.

Humidity ranged from 28% in Nicosia to 64% at Paphos Airport.

