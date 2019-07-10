Menu
Local

New yellow alert for Thursday as heat wave continues

July 10, 2019 at 4:50pm
Edited by

Temperatures will hit 41 C inland and 32 C over the Troodos highest peaks on Thursday, the met office warned in a new yellow alert, the third in three days.

The extreme high temperature warning is in force from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday.

However, the Met Office expects the heat wave to ease as from Friday when temperatures will edge down to close to average for the time of year — 37 C -38 C inland.

On Thursday, temperatures will hit 41 C inland, around 35 C on the south and east coasts and around 32 C on the remaining coasts and the higher Troodos peaks.

Friday and the weekend will be mainly fine, although local increased cloud is expected.

The highest temperatures recorded at 3 pm on Wednesday were Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 33 C, Limassol 34 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 34 C, Prodromos 34 C and Polis Chrysochous 34 C.

Humidity ranged from 24% in Nicosia to 67% at Paphos Airport.

Read more

Forest fire warning as heat wave grips Cyprus

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 10, 2019

Ryanair to launch Paphos-Beirut flights in October

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 10, 2019

Cyprus aims to be among the first to regulate Blockchain, conference speakers say

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
July 10, 2019

Parents press for justice after 2016 killing of Briton in Ayia Napa

Bouli Hadjioannou