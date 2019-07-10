New yellow alert for Thursday as heat wave continues

Temperatures will hit 41 C inland and 32 C over the Troodos highest peaks on Thursday, the met office warned in a new yellow alert, the third in three days.

The extreme high temperature warning is in force from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday.

However, the Met Office expects the heat wave to ease as from Friday when temperatures will edge down to close to average for the time of year — 37 C -38 C inland.

On Thursday, temperatures will hit 41 C inland, around 35 C on the south and east coasts and around 32 C on the remaining coasts and the higher Troodos peaks.

Friday and the weekend will be mainly fine, although local increased cloud is expected.

The highest temperatures recorded at 3 pm on Wednesday were Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 33 C, Limassol 34 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 34 C, Prodromos 34 C and Polis Chrysochous 34 C.

Humidity ranged from 24% in Nicosia to 67% at Paphos Airport.

