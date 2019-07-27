New yellow alert as Cyprus continues to bake

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, the second in as many days, warning that inland maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 40 C.

This is some 2 C higher than average for the time of year, Met Office director Kleanthis Nicolaides told CyBC radio on Saturday adding that temperatures are forecast to edge up a little more on Monday and Tuesday.

The extreme high temperature warning for Sunday is in force from 1 pm to 4.30 pm.

Saturday’s temperatures at 3 pm were 40 C in Nicosia, 36 C at Larnaca Airport, 34 C in Limassol, 30 C at Paphos Airport, 37 C in Frenaros and 29 C in Prodromos.

Humidity ranged from 71% at Paphos Airport to 21% in Nicosia.

According to the Met Office forecast for Sunday, seasonal low pressure and a relatively hot air mass are affecting the area.

Sunday will be mainly fine with temperatures of 40 C inland, around 31 C on the west coast and the mountains and around 34 C on the remaining coasts.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine but increased local cloud is forecast in the mountains and inland on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will edge up on Monday and Tuesday in the mountains and inland to above average for the time of year, edging down a little on Wednesday.