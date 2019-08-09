New yellow alert as Cyprus continues to bake

The Met Office issued a new extreme high temperature warning for Saturday, the third in as many days, saying temperatures will hit 40 C inland and 32 C in the higher Troodos peaks.

The new yellow alert is in force from 12 noon to 4 pm on Sunday.

In its weather forecast for the next few days, the Met Office said a seasonal low pressure and a relatively warm air mass are affecting the area.

Saturday will be mainly fine with temperatures of 40 C inland, around 32 C on the west coast and the higher Troodos peaks and around 35 C on the remaining coasts.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will edge up a little on Monday, mainly inland and in the mountains. They will ease a little on Tuesday but remain above average for the time of year.

Maximum temperatures on Friday were Nicosia 41 C, Larnaca Airport 35 C, Limassol 34 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 35 C and Prodromos 33 C.

Humidity ranged from 18% in Nicosia to 68% at Paphos Airport.