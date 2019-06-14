New road tax regime to come into force on July 15

Two new laws scrapping consumer tax on vehicles and changing the road tax regime, will come into force on July 15, according to the Transport Ministry.

The new regime will apply only to vehicles that will be registered after the law comes into effect. It is part of efforts to curb emissions by penalising polluting vehicles.

Vehicles which have also been already imported but not yet registered will not be affected by the changes.

Under the new laws that were voted on March 15, the road tax on Euro 5a and Euro b diesel vehicles will be an extra €50 and zero for vehicles which run on petrol. Euro 5 cars are those manufactured between September 2009 and August 2014.

For Euro 4 vehicles the road tax will rise to €300 for €250 for petrol and from €500 to €600 for diesel. Such vehicles were manufactured between 2005 and 2009. The same will apply to older vehicles.

Euro 6c and Euro 6d vehicles, both diesel/hybrid and petrol/hybrid will also pay zero additional road tax as will Euro 6a και Euro 6b vehicles.

Euro 6 cars are up to five years old and Euro 6 a are those manufactured between September 2019 and August 2020.

