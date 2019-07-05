New road fatality in Nicosia

A 75 year old man has died after he was hit by a car as he was standing at the entrance of a car park in the Blind School area in Nicosia on Thursday night.

Police named the victim as Andreas Papakyprianou, from Nicosia.

They said the accident occurred at around 8.45 pm on Thursday.

The victim, who was standing facing the car park, was hit by a car driven by a 52 year old man from Nicosia who attempted a left turn into the car park on Irakliou street.

Papakyprianou was rushed by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The driver of the car tested negative for alcohol. He was arrested as police continue their investigations.

This is the second accident involving a pedestrian this week.

A 42 year old Russian visitor was seriously injured in Paphos after she was hit by the car as she was crossing Melina Mercouri street at 20.40 on Tuesday night.

