New road fatality in Larnaca district

October 24, 2019
Edited by

A 54 year old man from Larnaca  has died of injuries sustained in a new road collision in Livadhia on Thursday.

The victim was named as Costas Tahatos. Police said that at around 12.30 noon, as the 54 year old was driving on Andreas Stylianou Street in Livadhia and under conditions which are being investigated, he lost control of his car and collided with a parked car driven by a 37 year old woman.

As a result of the collision, the second car shifted forward and injured a woman who was trying to get into a parked car.

The 54 year old man suffered serious injuries and was cut loose by the fire service.

Both victims were taken to Larnaca Hospital where the woman was treated and discharged. The man was found to have sustained multiple fractures and internal bleeding. He succumbed to his injuries at around 6 pm.

 

