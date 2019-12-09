Menu
New road fatality after pedestrian hit on motorway

December 9, 2019 at 11:28am
A 63 year old man was fatally injured when he was hit by a car on the Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia highway on Monday morning.

Nicosia traffic police chief Yiannakis Georgiou said the man was attempting to cross the highway.

Pedestrians are prohibited on the highway and there are clear signs to this effect.

The accident occurred a little before 7 am between the Anthoupolis and Archangelos exits.

Philenews said the Romanian national was hit by a car driven by a 50 year old Greek Cypriot.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Traffic police are investigating.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

