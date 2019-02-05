Menu
New pictures of Aphrodite the seal

February 5, 2019 at 4:20pm

The Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday published new pictures of Aphrodite, a seal born recently in the Peyia sea caves.

Aphrodite’s birth raised the number of seals in Cyprus’ waters to 14.

Number 13 is a male seal named Kinyras who was born last year in the caves, the Ministry said.

Newborn Aphrodite belongs to the genus of the Mediterranean monk seal, the most endangered type of seal in the world and the only type in the Mediterranean.

According to the Ministry, seals were first officially recorded in Cyprus in 1959 while in the period 1970-2010 sightings were sporadic and rare. Since 2011, there has been a recovery in population numbers, it said.

The Peyia sea caves are a Natura-2000 protected area.

