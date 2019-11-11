New medicine approved for treatment of beta thalassemia patients

Anaemic adults with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions have a reason to celebrate now that the FDA has approved Reblozyl for their treatment.

Today, there are some 550 adults with beta thalassemia in Cyprus requiring regular blood transfusions, while almost 35-40% of annual blood transfusion needs go towards these patients.

Reblozyl is the first and only FDA-approved erythroid maturation agent, representing a new class of therapy which works by regulating late-stage red blood cell maturation to help patients reduce their red blood cell transfusion burden.

Beta-thalassemia is a rare inherited blood disorder that decreases the production of hemoglobin, which can lead to a lack of oxygen in different parts of the body, anaemia and abnormal blood clotting.

Standard treatment for beta-thalassemia includes regular blood transfusions.

Patients are often then treated for iron overload because of the transfusions.

