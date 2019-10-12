New hi-tech traffic cameras on patrol vehicles to curve road accidents

Besides new traffic cameras and stricter laws for traffic violations, authorities are looking into additional measures to prevent serious accidents on the roads of Cyprus.

The new generation traffic cameras that will be introduced in a few months will be installed on patrol vehicles and will be able to check for violations from all directions; in front of, on the side and coming from the opposite direction of the patrol car.

The new cameras are expected to be introduced in early 2020, together with new hi-tech alcohol test devices which will replace the old ones.

By the end of this year, 20 patrol vehicles will be added to the traffic police force, four of which will be unmarked and unrecognizable by drivers but driven by uniformed police officers.

Fixed traffic cameras that will be installed in traffic junctions, motorways and city roads will check for the following violations:

-breaking the speed limit

-jumping a red light

-not wearing a seat belt

-use of mobile phone or other items while driving

-passing the white stop line

-failure to wear a helmet