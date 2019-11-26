New generation passports in Cyprus as from spring 2020

New generation electronic passports, ID cards and residence permits will come in effect in Cyprus as from spring 2020 onward, deputy head of the Civil Registry and Migration Department Makis Polydorou told CNA.

And Germany-based Veridos has been commissioned to modernise the Mediterranean island’s nationwide system so as to be in line with EU specifications. The contract was signed last Friday.

“They will refurbish and maintain our nationwide system for biometric data collection, centralised personalisation and issuance of electronic passports, electronic ID cards, and electronic residence permit cards,” Polydorou said.

“They will also replace critical hardware and software components of the system that have reached the end of their life cycle with state-of-the-art new components. As part of the project, the documents will also be adapted to current EU regulations and equipped with new security features,” he added.

The system for biometric data collection, central pesonalisation and issuance of electronic documents in Cyprus was implemented by the German Bundesdruckerei in 2010.

At the inception of Veridos, a joint venture between the German Bundesdruckerei and the security group Giesecke+Devrient in 2015, the Bundesdruckerei’s international eGovernment business was transferred to Veridos, according to a press release from the company.

For this reason, the follow-up contract for system maintenance and modernisation has now been concluded between Cyprus and Veridos.

