New four-star hotel within Akamanthea Holiday Village area

The Department of Environment has approved the development of a four-star hotel within the Akamathea Holiday Village area at Polis Chrysochous in the Paphos district.

Behind the new project is “Paxakama Resorts Ltd,” according to Insider.

The Akamanthea Holiday Village consists of 76 apartments which include standard or superior studios, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments. All apartments are located on ground or first floor in individual blocks.

Most apartments have sea or side sea views and guests can enjoy first class service, facilities and a choice of entertainment and sports.

The main building accommodates a reception, lounge, dining area, conference room, indoor pool and jacuzzi, mini gym, and sauna. The grounds accommodate swimming pools, a village square, mini market, children’s playrooms, tennis court, basketball and volley court.

The new 4-star hotel will have a capacity of 174 rooms, that is 325 hotel beds. Specifically, the new development will be made up of four levels/floors (basement/ground floor and three upper floors) at a total height of 15 metres. The first floor will consist of 99 beds and the second and third floors of 113 beds each.

There will be a restaurant, shops, a fitness and relaxation area, and outdoor and indoor swimming pools.

In total, it will have 140 private parking spaces, six of which for people with disabilities. The plan also includes a private and public green area. As well as a 200 cubic meter/day of a tertiary treatment plant is also in the plan.

The proposed project is located at an altitude of 23 metres above sea level, while the net area for development will be approximately 9,000 square metres.

The proposed site is located in an area where there is already a strong tourist activity with hotels and restaurants and within the T3s1 Tourist Zone under the incumbent Paphos Town Development Plan.

The project is located at a long distance from the nearest Natura 2000 site. That’s why the Environment Service has concluded that it can be implemented under terms and conditions.

By Marios Rousou

