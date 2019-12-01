New EU Commissioner Kyriakides: equal access to health service a right, not a luxury

Stella Kyriakidou, new EU Commissioner for Health, introduced herself to EU citizens today with the pledge to work hard to make a difference and give EU citizens all they expect in the area of health.

“I know from my own personal experience the importance of well functioning health systems that provide equal access to all citizens,” she said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Access to the appropriate health services is a fundamental right and not a luxury for all European citizens,” she added.

Kyriakides said she was determined to work hard to win the battle against cancer and to promote the well being of citizens within a holistic approach, taking into account human, animal and plant health.

Proud and honoured to be Commissioner for #Health in the #vdlCommission and contribute to delivering a Europe that strives for more. Together we will work hard to make a difference where citizens expect us to! #EUstrivesformore pic.twitter.com/mpZuxcWgiU

— Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) December 1, 2019