New dust warning from Labour Ministry

November 26, 2019 at 2:17pm
The Labour Ministry’s Department of Labour Inspection has issued an announcement  warning of high concentrations of dust in the air today — the second in as many days.

It said the public, and particularly vulnerable groups of the population (children, older people, and the infirm) are urged to avoid circulating in open spaces until the observed episode has elapsed, as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health.

Employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 1:00 pm in the following areas are:

Nicosia:                                 69  μg/m3

Limassol:                            128  μg/m3

Larnaca:                                86  μg/m3

Paphos:                                 90  μg/m3

Paralimni:                              76  μg/m3

Zygi:                                     122  μg/m3

Ayia Marina Xyliatou:          85  μg/m3

It is noted that ‘dust’ refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air. According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.

