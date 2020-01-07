New deputy leader of ruling Disy is Harris Georgiades

New deputy leader of ruling Disy party is former finance minister Harris Georgiades who was the only candidate for the post held until recently by MEP Lefteris Christoforou.

This is what the right-wing party announced on Tuesday, adding that elections will be held on Sunday, February 1, for two of the three vice-president positions which are now vacant.

Contesting the positions are Larnaca district MP Annita Demetriou and Linassol district MPs Efthymios Diplaros and Andreas Kyprianou.

The two vice-presidents who have stepped down are newly-appointed European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakidou and MP Nicos Nouris who is the new Interior Minister following last month’s mini cabinet reshuffle.

Georgiades said in a statement that he considers as “extremely important” the continuous process of renewal of Disy party and that new, capable members coming to light is a must.

“We need to work collectively towards that direction, with both NEDYSY (youth branch) and Young Scientists Association playing an important role,” he added.

